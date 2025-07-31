Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,195 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 542.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

