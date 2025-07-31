Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

