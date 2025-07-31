Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.