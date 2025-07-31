Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

