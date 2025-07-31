Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $217.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

