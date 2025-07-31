Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,168,000 after buying an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $241.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.42. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

