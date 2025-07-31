Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

