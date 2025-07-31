Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 306,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $437.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

