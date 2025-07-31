Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,004,000 after buying an additional 357,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 202,009 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

