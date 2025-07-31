Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,870,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

