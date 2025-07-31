Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,104 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of IUSV stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.