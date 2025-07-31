Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,104 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $96.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.