Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.