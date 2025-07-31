Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
