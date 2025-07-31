Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 102,668 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $669,395.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,395.36. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.70 million, a P/E ratio of 223.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.