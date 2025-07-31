Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 140.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 186.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

