GoDaddy (GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.11. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $140.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares in the company, valued at $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,860,826.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

