Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stake Lowered by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,881.24. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $314,286.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $91.45 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.