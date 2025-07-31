GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 241.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Onespan worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onespan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

