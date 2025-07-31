GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,609 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 231,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VRNA opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.24. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at $139,980,508.80. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,794,984 shares of company stock worth $18,524,153. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.