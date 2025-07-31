GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,658 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.