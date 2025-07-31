Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 4,202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

