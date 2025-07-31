Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $4,140,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

