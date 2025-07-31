Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $431,000 Stock Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after buying an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,579,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 851,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,707,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 525,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.