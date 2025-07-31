Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,283 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 211.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

