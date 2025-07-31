Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,335 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $284.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.11. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $119.69 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

