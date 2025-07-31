HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,096,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111,899 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $33.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.