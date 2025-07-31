HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 130,345 Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 130,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Repay by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

RPAY opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $495.21 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.59. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Shaler Alias purchased 174,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $723,776.60. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 249,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,026.60. This trade represents a 232.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 163,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $684,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 253,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,772.20. This trade represents a 181.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

