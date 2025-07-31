HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.