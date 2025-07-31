HB Wealth Management LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

