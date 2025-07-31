HB Wealth Management LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

