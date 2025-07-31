HB Wealth Management LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average is $129.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $143.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

