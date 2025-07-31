HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MLPA opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

