HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,209,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after buying an additional 1,456,085 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.