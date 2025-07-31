HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $290.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.70. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $295.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

