Head to Head Analysis: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Synthesis Energy Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $214.55 billion 0.67 $15.76 billion $5.51 10.85 Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Synthesis Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 4 7 3 2.93 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $66.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.12%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.6, indicating that its stock price is 4,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 6.20% 13.59% 5.64% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

