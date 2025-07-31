Head-To-Head Contrast: Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) vs. Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $5.64 billion 0.21 $105.54 million $3.26 19.33 Carrefour $94.44 billion 0.11 $783.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ingles Markets and Carrefour”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 1.14% 3.98% 2.46% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Ingles Markets pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingles Markets and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carrefour 1 1 2 0 2.25

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Carrefour on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

