Head-To-Head Review: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) versus Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO)

Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yulong Eco-Materials and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 16.07% 12.01% 6.39%

Volatility and Risk

Yulong Eco-Materials has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yulong Eco-Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 12 2 2.94

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yulong Eco-Materials and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $605.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yulong Eco-Materials and Martin Marietta Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $6.54 billion 5.31 $2.00 billion $17.36 33.14

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Yulong Eco-Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yulong Eco-Materials

EV Biologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. The company was formerly known as Yulong Eco-Materials Limited and changed its name to EV Biologics, Inc. in August 2020. EV Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

