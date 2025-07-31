Head-To-Head Survey: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Viracta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viracta Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 17,793.66%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96% Viracta Therapeutics N/A -1,899.61% -114.21%

Risk & Volatility

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Viracta Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62 Viracta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.06 million ($1.10) -0.01

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viracta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir. The company's Nana-val is in various ongoing clinical trials, including NAVAL-1, an open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Its product pipeline also includes vecabrutinib, a clinical-stage product candidate; and VRx-510, a preclinical product candidate. The company is headquartered in Cardiff, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.