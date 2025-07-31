Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) versus NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Head-To-Head Contrast

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 45.09% 9.23% 4.49% Healthcare Realty Trust -31.32% -7.06% -3.52%

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. NNN REIT pays out 108.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -113.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.0% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NNN REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 2 10 2 0 2.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

NNN REIT currently has a consensus target price of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Given NNN REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NNN REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $869.27 million 9.10 $396.83 million $2.14 19.68 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.27 billion 4.31 -$654.48 million ($1.09) -14.28

NNN REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

