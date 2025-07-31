Himax Technologies (HIMX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.085-0.115 EPS.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $215.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HIMX opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Himax Technologies worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

