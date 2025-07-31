Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $66.96.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.