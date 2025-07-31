Howard Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $312.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.64 and a 200 day moving average of $288.72.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.