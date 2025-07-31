Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $68,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,456.58. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,208 shares of company stock worth $310,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,079,000 after buying an additional 719,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $38,511,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $32,157,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,822,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

