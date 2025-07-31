IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 659 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 231.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IHE opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

