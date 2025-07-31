IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,330 American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QINT. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,828,000.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Down 0.8%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.