IFP Advisors Inc Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,810,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 218,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 190,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,989,000.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
