IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

