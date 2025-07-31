IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 5,713 Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.67% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1,522.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 246,369 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

TYO opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.