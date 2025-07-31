IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BKLN opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

