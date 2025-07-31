IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 224,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 206,310 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.