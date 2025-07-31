IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 636,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 208,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,072.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,976 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,466,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 314,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

